JSMU organizes open house for new inductees

Jinnah Sindh Medical University’s Student Council organized an Open House for the new students of MBBS and BDS, in which various stalls were set up by the students to enthusiastically demonstrate the co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.

Vice Chancellor Professor Amjad Siraj Memon, Registrar Dr Azam Khan, Director QEC Dr Abdul Wahid Usmani, Controller Examinations Dr Anita Shah and others visited and appreciated the initiative of the Student Council for the Open House organized under the title of Welcome to the Campus.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Professor Amjad Siraj Memon said that such events bring out the extra-curricular skills of the students and the new students understand the importance of teamwork.

On the other hand, the students said that after studying for a whole year, such extra-curricular activities help to relieve stress and create good memories with friends.

In the Open House, various sports competitions, food stalls, book stalls, clothes stalls, handicraft stalls were set up by the students.The organizers of the Open House included President Student Council Muhammad Ahmed, Vice President Nadia Aslam, General Secretary Balaj Hussain, Advisor Subhan Siddiqui and others.