JSMU joins hands with Red rescent

Youth Training

Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) in coordination with Pakistan Red Crescent Society (Sindh chapter) arranged a first aid training program for its MBBS students.

The two day session that concluded on Friday was administered by senior trainer Saqib Ahmed and attended by some 150 students exposed to series of interventions needed at health-care setting and otherwise too to handle emergency situations.

During the exercise, supervised by JSMU Students’ Council, medical under graduates were provided with hands-on training to help victims of fire outbreak, road accidents, heat stroke etc.

JSMU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Tariq Rafi addressing the certificate distribution ceremony announced to invite students from different schools and universities from across the metropolis for similar training sessions in near future.

This, he said was extremely important as it will not only keep the youth involved in prevention of mishaps but also be equipped enough to provide in time first aid to those in need.—APP