JSM holds demo against extra-judicial killings in city

Jeay Sindh Mahaz (JSM) on Sunday took out a rally from Khameeso village to Karachi Press Club (KPC) against the extra-judicial killings, sexual assaults and other burning issues.

The rally was led by JSM Chairman Riaz Chandio and other members including Mumtaz Brohi, Riaz Khan Jatoi, and Imtiaz Brohi.

The protesters were carrying placards, banners and the pictures of victim Suhail Mugheri, a student of 9th class who disappeared and was later killed. The family of Suhail alleged that their boy was taken away by a police officer.

The JSM chairman said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is responsible for the extra-judicial killings and murders in Sindh. He alleged that during the 10-year rule of PPP, massive human rights violations have been committed.

Chandio said there has been no justice for the people of Sindh in PPP tenure, as people had been seeking employment, justice, education and other civic facilities but the Sindh government had failed to fulfill their basic needs—INP.

