JS Group hosts former Vice Chairman, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Pakistan visit

Striving to build a prominent and progressive image of Pakistan on the international stage, JS Group hosted a talk with Adm. (R.) William A. Owens, Former Vice Chairman, US Joint Chiefs of Staff. After retiring from the military, Adm. Owens served as Chief Executive Officer of multiple blue-chip companies. He is also present on the boards of corporations such as Intelius, Polycom Inc., Daimler Chrysler and others.

The session was held with a diversified group of individuals from various segments of society including the corporate and business sectors, former military officers and key stakeholders from the public service domain. The event was hosted by Ali R. Siddiqui, Chairman JS Group in Karachi and present at the occasion was Sohail Aman-Former Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force amongst others.

The Admiral shared his views on the evolving relationship between Pakistan and the United States including possible strategic synergies between the two countries. Expounding that Pakistan contains humanistic, technical and commercial resources which are in high demand on the global stage; he said that there are numerous long-term growth opportunities which await people with the right vision to tap them.

Speaking at the occasion, Ali Raza Siddiqui expressed his views that non-traditional communication channels are key to building deep and cohesive relations.

