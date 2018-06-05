JS Bank partners with Nizam Energy for Smart Roshni

Staff Reporter

Karachi

JS Bank, one of Pakistan’s fastest growing banks has joined hands with Nizam Energy, a leading solar energy solution provider for JS Smart Roshni a smart solar panel financing solution.

Designed to reduce dependency of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) on the electrical grid, JS Smart Roshni allows customers to avail financing of up to Rs 10 Million at a minimal mark-up of 6%. This collaboration will allow businesses to reduce operational energy costs by availing solar panels and technical services through Nizam Energy and attractive financing solutions through JS Bank.

Speaking at the ceremony, Babbar Wajid, Head of Product Development & Business Management – JS Bank said, “Our partnership with Nizam Energy reflects our commitment to provide customers with responsible solutions for their energy needs, while creating medium to long-term savings. This initiative will help our clients increase operational efficiency in an environmentally responsible manner, and help reduce load on the national grid.”

Usman Ahmad, CEO – Nizam Energy commented “Our partnership with JS Bank will help us further reduce the country’s overall carbon footprint.