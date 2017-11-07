JS Bank, Jazz Cash to integrate e-commerce gateway for direct debit services

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

JS Bank & Jazz cash has entered into an agreement whereby Jazz customers will have access to Direct Debit func-tionality. Developed on JazzCash Payment Gateway, Direct Debit will also bring convenience and ease to JS Bank customers, by enabling them to use their JS Bank account for purchasing goods and other services online. Custom-ers will be redirected from JazzCash Payment Gateway to JS Bank Internet Banking interface to complete the transaction, thereby removing the need to enter Credit / Debit card details and authorizing the transactions.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Jafar, Group Head Corporate Retail Banking Group JS Bank said “This strate-gic alliance with JazzCash reinforces our commitment to the digitization of consumer experiences”. He further said “Our journey towards a cash-optimized universe requires forward looking partners like Jazz to revolutionize con-sumer behavior and evolve towards an efficient future.”

Aniqa Afzal Sandhu, VP Digital & Mobile Financial Services – Jazz, said, “Direct Debit is the simplest, safest and most convenient way to make regular or recurring payments; that’s why it’s used for various utility payments online. As a leading digital company, our customer’s financial services needs take top priority and we continue to strive hard in providing them with the best services.” She further added “JazzCash remains committed to the dig-itization of financial services and the launch of this first of its kind service with JS Bank enhances our digital pay-ments ecosystem,”

JazzCash Payment Gateway is state of the art Payment Gateway in Pakistan. It currently supports payments through JazzCash Mobile Account, JazzCash Voucher & Credit / Debit Cards.

JazzCash, a mobile financial service offering under Jazz’s ecosystem has over 70,000 retail outlets across Pakistan. JazzCash offers a broad portfolio of Branchless Banking services for customers including money transfer, bill payments, bank transfers, mobile accounts services, ATM cards, insurance, savings, payment gateway and pay-ments for a variety of services.