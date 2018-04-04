JS Bank, CarFirst join hands for vehicle trade programme

Staff Reporter

Karachi

JS Bank, one of Pakistan’s fastest growing financial institutions has joined hands with CarFirst –the nation’s leading used-car trading plat form to facilitate customers.

Under the terms of this partnership, a unique JS-CarFirst vehicle trade-in program will be offered to site patrons, allowing them to either upgrade, replace, or sell their used vehicles.

Offering a streamlined and first-of-its-kind market offering, the program is set to launch in the near future, and will also offer customers the opportunity to avail or upgrade their financing terms at CarFirst purchase centers nationwide.

Bank auto-loan customers will additionally be able to sell off their leased vehicles in the most secure and convenient manner.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Babbar Wajid, Head of Product Development & Business Management at JS Bank, stated: “JS Bank and CarFirst share a passion for providing customers with seamless solutions to their transport needs. Our partnership will help revolutionize car financing and enable customers to access simple and rapid trade-in financing through the CarFirst network of purchase centers rather than branch visits.”

Raja Murad Khan, CEO CarFirst, commented, “CarFirst is excited to partner with JS Bank.