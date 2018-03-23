JS Bank and FetchSky enter into strategic partnership

Karachi

Striving for ever greater technological innovation, JS Bank has signed an agreement with FetchSky whereby the Bank will integrate Pekaboo Connect into its digital assets.

These include the Bank’s website, social media forums and its mobile application.

A highly interactive and customizable digital services suite, Peekaboo Connectdigitizes the Bank’s product, service and discount offers as well as its location network with rich and standardized data and technology.

Utilizing Peekaboo Connect, the Bank has facilitated customer access to Loyalty offerings and streamlined offer management. By using technology features such as geo fencing, the Bank can customize its customer offerings based on purchaser preferences as well as locations. In addition, patrons can filter offerings based on their personal likes and dislikes using multiple navigation options. It also provides information used for completion of the purchase process such as locations of Branches, contact options, timings etc. Customers can also review and share feedback on their experience.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Imran Soomro, CIOJS Bank, said “This partnership with FetchSky aims to introduce innovative technologies and modules to enhance our customer experience.” Mr. Mehdi HaryaniCEO FetchSkysaid, “Peekaboo Connect acts as a bridge between the Bank and third party online retailers to enhance their experience on the Bank’s digital platforms.”