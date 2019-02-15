JS Bank, Allianz EFU partners for health insurance solution

Staff Reporter

Karachi

JS Bank and Allianz EFU have signed an agreement for the sale and distribution of a unique health insurance solution, covering in-patient hospitalization due to accident or illness. JS Bank, one of Pakistan’s fastest growing banks, is a leading provider of banking and wealth management solutions in Pakistan. Allianz EFU is Pakistan’s First specialized health insurance company.

The agreement was signed by Kamran Jafar – Deputy CEO, JS Bank and Kamran Ansari – Operational Head, Allianz EFU.

Speaking at the occasion, Kamran Jafar – Deputy CEO, JS Bank, stated “JS Bank aims to create relevant and unique solutions for its expanding and evolving customer base. Allianz EFU is an ideal partner for JS Bank given their international experience and being the pioneers of health insurance in Pakistan. This partnership reflects our commitment to the well-being of our customers.”

Reflecting on the agreement, Kamran Ansari said “Allianz EFU is focused upon making quality healthcare accessible and affordable for all by introducing quality health insurance products. We are the first company in Pakistan to offer health insurance to individuals and families”.

By undertaking such cross functional partnerships, JS Bank remains committed towards providing innovative, cost efficient and value adding products and services to its customers.

Share on: WhatsApp