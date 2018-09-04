JRL warns mass uprising against jail authorities’ cruel attitude Demands high-level probe into plight of prisoners

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has demanded a high-level probe into the plight of Kashmiri prisoners languishing in various jails in and outside the territory.

The leadership in a joint statement issued in Srinagar condemned inhuman treatment meted out to pro-freedom leaders and activists at the hands of jail authorities. “Jails have been turned into hell-like interrogation centres where inmates are subjected to third degree torture, worst form of degradation and humiliation,” the the JRL said. Citing the case of Haji Abdul Ghani Butt, 65, Sopore, presently lodged at Srinagar Central Jail, the leaders said that he was forced to remain naked in the jail premises.

Terming the incident as an indicator of moral bankruptcy of jail system the leadership threatened a mass uprising against the “cruel, inhuman and beastly behavior of the jail authorities towards Kashmiri political prisoners.” The leaders said, “Our people would not remain mute spectators on this degradation as there is no place for such vile actions in the contemporary civilized world.”

They hailed the resolve of all the incarcerated leaders and activists, including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Altaf Ahamad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Fahmeedah Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Ayaz Akbar, Shahidul Islam, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajudin Kalwal, Shahid Yousuf, Nayeem Ahamad Khan, Farooq Ahamad Dar, M Aslam Wani, Dr. Shafi Shariety, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Yusuf Mir, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Nazir Ahamad Shiekh, Muzafar Ahmad Dar, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Mushtaqul Islam M. Yousaf Falahi ,Shakeel Ahmad Butt, Sirajudin and Rashid Magloo.

The leadership termed the illegal, illogical and immoral incarceration of the two sons of the Hizbul Mujahideeen chief, Syed Salahudin as an act of vendetta. “Victimizing sons in lieu of father is highly deplorable as a unique example of injustice, and lawlessness,” they said.

Expressing anguish on the strangulation of the freedom of press and journalism in occupied Kashmir, the leadership condemned the random arrests of journalists. “It’s a ploy to adapt the undeclared censorship on the freedom of thought and press in J&K in order to hide the human rights abuses committed in the broad day light,” they said.

“We urge the UN Human Rights Commission, Amnesty International, International Red Cross, Asia Watch, to take serious note of the human rights violations in J&K at the hands of Indian forces,” the leaders said.—KMS

