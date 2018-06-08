JRL urges world to take notice of rights’ abuses

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has urged the world community to take serious note of the rule of oppression and suppression and gross human rights violations at the hands of Indian occupation forces in the territory.

The JRL in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said, “The prevailing state of absolute lawlessness in Jammu and Kashmir has rendered the civil liberty, honour and dignity of the general public as highly vulnerable.

People on one pretext or the other, get killed, maimed and incarcerated on fabricated grounds and languish in jails without any trail and justice.”

The leadership announced to observe the last Friday of Ramadan as Kashmir and Palestine Day and called upon religious scholars across the Valley to present a resolution calling for an end to military occupation in both places. It made a fervent appeal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to lend their full support to the resolution. The resolution says: “This congregation resolves that the UNO should fulfill its commitment to solve the Kashmir issue in accordance with its agreed resolutions.

“This congregation appeals world community to take serious note of the rule of oppression and suppression and gross human rights violations at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

“This congregation pays rich tributes to all the martyrs of our freedom movement and pledge to carry the ongoing movement for right to self-determination to its logical conclusion.

“This congregation condemns the vile acts of state terrorism perpetrated on the people of Kashmir by the Indian occupation forces.”

Later, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement said, “The resolution calling for end to military occupation in Palestine and Kashmir will be presented in all mosques, shrines, Imam Baras across J&K.”—KMS