JRL to start election boycott campaign on social media soon

Islamabad

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik will soon start a sustained election boycott campaign on social media with only one key slogan – ‘No election, only right to self-determination’.

This was announced by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while addressing a gathering in Srinagar. He said New Delhi must understand that it can no longer woo people through cheap slogans of sarak, bijli, pani (roads, electricity and water) as Kashmiris are not interested in any polls – local bodies, panchayat, Kashmir Assembly or Indian Parliament.

“All elections announced for Kashmir are nothing but a farce aimed at diluting the basic nature of Kashmir dispute,” he pointed out, KMS reported.

The Mirwaiz said that instead of curtailing the number of forces’ personnel, more and more soldiers were being sent to the occupied territory to muzzle the voice of people with military might.

He said that unless New Delhi announced measures to resolve the Kashmir dispute, peace would not prevail in occupied Kashmir. He said that the process could be started with withdrawal of troops, repeal of black laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and removal of bunkers from civilian areas.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed gratitude to the newly-elected UN High Commissioner on Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, for her remarks on Kashmir supporting the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris.—APP