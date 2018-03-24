JRL terms repression against people, leaders as political vendetta

Islamabad

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in Indian occupied Kashmir, has said that the repressive measures taken by India against the Kashmiri people and Hurriyat leaders is a sheer political vendetta.

According to Kahsmir Media Service, the resistance leaders in a statement issued in held Srinagar condemned the shifting of prisoners including Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Feroz Ahmed, Pervez Ahmed and dozens of others from Srinagar Central Jail to the prisons outside the Kashmir Valley.

They termed the move not only against the basic principles of humanity but also a violation of Indian Supreme Court’s directions.

The resistance leaders expressed serious concern over the plight of the Kashmiris arrested by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) and lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail including Hurriyat leaders, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Farooq Ahmed Dar and businessman Zahoor Watali and many others.

They said that most of these prisoners were already suffering from multiple ailments and the situation had worsened in complete denial of basic medical facilities to them.

“What is more disturbing is the fact that these prisoners are being lodged along with the hard-core criminals which has posed a great threat to their safety,” they added.

Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik said, the Kashmiri prisoners have been booked under the charges of being part of Kashmir’s liberation struggle which is political in nature and nothing else has been proved against them.

They said that it was proven that these prisoners had been kept in prison under a well-planned conspiracy.

They pointed out that before arresting these leaders, Indian electronic and print media ran a hate campaign for three months to do ultimate character assassination of these leaders to pave way for their arrest.

The resistance leaders said that India with the active support of its stooges in occupied Kashmir was using inhuman and dictatorial methods to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement. The height of stubbornness on part of New Delhi is that it pays no heed to the letters sent to it by various international forums with regard to resolving the Kashmir dispute peacefully, they added.

The leaders urged the international organizations including the Amnesty International, Asia Watch and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to play their role in ensuring shifting of all the Kashmiri prisoners back to the Kashmir Valley without any further delay.

They appealed to the UN Human Rights Council, the session of which is going on in Geneva, to raise voice against the plight of the Kashmiri prisoners and play its role in their release.

The resistance leaders said that the Kashmiris would stay united and would continue their struggle till the ongoing freedom movement reached its logical conclusion. Meanwhile, the JRL organized a demonstration in Srinagar to highlight the plight of the Kashmiri prisoners lodged in Jammu prisons and Tihar Jail as all of them have been framed in frivolous cases and are facing the worst form of harassment at the hands of the jail authorities.—APP