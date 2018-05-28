JRL stages protest, demands prisoners release before Eid

Srinagar

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) activists and leaders have staged a protest in city centre and sought release of all prisoners lodged in various jails within and outside State before Eid.

Scores of JRL leaders and activistsled by JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik staged a sit-in at Press Enclave, here to demand release of political prisoners including those who were held by National Investigation Agency last year on charges of receiving funds for carrying “secessionist” activities in Valley.

The protesters were holding banners that read “release all political prisoners’ and “bring back all Kashmiri prisoners who have been shifted outside the state.”

While addressing the protesters, Malik demanded immediate release of all the prisoners, including MasaratAalam, QasimFaktoo, AsiyaAndrabi, and those arrested in lynching case of DYSP AyoubPandith.

Slamming the authorities for placing curbs on the movement of the leaders, he said, “We want to convey to the Government of India that people won’t be cowed down by abductions, bullets or the police hooliganism. We demand all prisoners be released from jails before Eid”.

JKLF chairman said authorities have turned Srinagar central jail into an interrogation centre and demanded that prisoners lodged there be given rights as per international jail manual.

Malik also condemned Friday’s action by police against protestors at Nowahata, where around 30 persons received pellet injuries.

“I want to make it clear to GoIand state government that Jamia Masjid has a central importance in the state and any desecration of the mosque will not be tolerated,” he asserted.

Massive clashes at Nowhattayesterday had led to cancellation of religious prayers in the grand mosque today. The Anjuman-e-Auqaf of Jamia Masjid had cancelled the Asar and Magrib prayers today.

Malik and Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq visited Jamia Masjid today to take stock of the sitaution.

Mirwaiz also visited SMHS and enquired about the health of patients, who were injured during Friday clashes at Nowahata.

Meanwhile, parts of downtown Srinagar observed shutdown today against the firing of pellets and shells inside the Jamia Masjid premises.

All shops and other business establishments remained closed in the area in response to the shutdown called by Jamia Market Traders’ Federation against “desecration” of the grand mosque by force personnel.—RK