JRL reiterates call for shutdown on August 30, 31

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has reiterated its call for complete shutdown on 30th and 31st August in the territory to register protest against the BJP-led Indian government’s attempts to abrogate the Article 35-A.

Indian Supreme Court will be hearing on 31st August a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Article 35-A, which grants special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of Kashmir

The resistance leaders in a statement in Srinagar said that the state subject law was related to the future of Kashmiris and they would not tolerate any tinkering with it.

They said people of Kashmir should be ready for an organized protest movement if the Indian Supreme Court decides against the collective interest of the Kashmiri people on August 31.—KMS

