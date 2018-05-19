JRL: Indian ceasefire offer as cruel joke

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, has termed the ceasefire in the territory announced by India as ‘Operation Halt’ and a cruel joke with the freedom-loving people of Kashmir, who are engaged in a legitimate struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

The resistance leaders in a statement issued after a meeting at Hyderpora residence of Syed Ali Gilani in Srinagar said, the peace-loving people of Kashmir believe in permanent peace rather than a relaxation in killing for one month and want a permanent halt on the war thrust by India. They deplored that India instead of hearing the clear message of the people of Kashmir is hell bent to trample the genuine voice of the people by its military might.

The leaders said that India was suffering from arrogance of power and was outrightly rejecting the UN resolutions, legitimate and peaceful formula of right to self-determination and even the science of dialogue as a means of conflict resolution.

Terming the so-called ceasefire as a ploy by New Delhi to hoodwink the public opinion on both national and international level, the resistance leaders advised the Indian authorities to shun arrogance and accept Kashmir as a dispute. “Declaration of one month’s truce and sticking to a loud denial to solve the Kashmir dispute is a mere hypocrisy. It is highly illogical and unfortunate to offer relaxation in killings for one month and then restart it with impunity,” they added.

The resistance leaders appealed to the people of occupied Kashmir to make the march towards Lal Chowk, on the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the territory tomorrow (Saturday), a grand success in order to send a clear message to the Indian authorities that the people of Kashmir shall never accept anything less than their right to self-determination. They also urged people to observe complete shutdown on the occasion.

Earlier, addressing a seminar in Srinagar, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik said that ceasefire was no solution unless the Kashmir dispute was resolved.—KMS