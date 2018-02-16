JRL holds protest rally in Srinagar, calls for shutdown tomorrow

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a protest rally was held in Srinagar,Thursday, against the killing of innocent civilians, illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists and frequent cordon and search operations carried out by Indian forces.

The participants of the rally, which was organized by the Joint Resistance Leadership, had carried placards and banners reading anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. People from different walks of life including resistance leaders Sheikh Abdur Rasheed, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Muhammad Yasir, Bashir Kashmiri, Showkat Bakhshi and Omar Aadil Dar participated in the protest march. Speakers on the occasion condemned the Indian authorities for subjecting Kashmiri people to political vendetta for seeking their internationally-accepted right to self-determination. They demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders and activists held a prayers session at the grave of freedom leader, Ghulam Muhammad Bulla on his 43rd martyrdom anniversary, today. Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in his message from Kathua jail said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste. Ghulam Muhammad Bulla was arrested by the Indian police and killed in custody on this day in 1975 for leading a protest rally in Sopore against Indra-Abdullah Accord.

A Hurriyat delegation comprising Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi, Farooq Ahmad Sodagar and Muhammad Yousuf Butt visited Sindhipora area of Badgam to express solidarity with the family of slain APHC leader, Muhammad Yousuf Nadeem. The APHC-AJK chapter at a meeting in Islamabad expressed concern over the murder of Muhammad Yousuf Nadeem.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik was admitted to Soura Medical Institute after he complained of the blockage of the urinary tract. Many Hurriyat delegations visited Muhammad Yasin Malik and enquired about his health.

Meanwhile, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a complete shutdown on 17th February against the shifting of Kashmiri inmates from Srinagar central jail and the brutal killing of Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yousuf Nadeem. The JRL comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik has said that shifting of political inmates and lifers, including Abdul Hamid Teeli, Tariq Ahmad, Raees Ahmad, Showkat Ahmad Hakeem, Muhammad Adil Zargar, Moomin Ahmad, Muhammad Ishac Paul and others from Srinagar central jail to various jails in Jammu is basically so-called rulers revenge of their frustration and failures against Kashmiri inmates.

The leaders termed the recent Indian Supreme Court verdict on cancelation of FIR against occupational forces glaring example of tyranny unleashed against Kashmiris that killed many innocents including teenage girl Saima.

“This is an eye opener for those pro-India politicians who have been staging a drama on Shopian killings and trying to befool Kashmiri people by their hypocrisy,” statement said.—KMS