JRL expresses resentment over ED notice to Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has expressed strong resentment over the notice issued by India’s Enforcement Directorate to the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, regarding a 17-year-old case.

The JRL comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that such ploys could not force the resistance leadership into submission.

The leaders said that though issuing notice to Yasin Malik was not a new thing, as the Indian government through ED and NIA didn’t only issue summons and notices to Kashmiri resistance leaders but also arrested them and lodged them in infamous Tihar Jail of New Delhi without proving any charges against them.

They said that over a dozen resistance leaders and a businessman have been lodged in Tihar Jail on the fictitious charges framed by the ED and NIA.

The leaders said the fresh move of ED to issue notice to the Yasin Malik reflects frustration on part of the Indian government and its acknowledgement of defeat as it has once again proved that instead of facing its political rivals in Kashmir politically, force and coercion through its agencies have been used as tools to further suppress and choke the resistance leaders.

The leaders said that Yasin Malik’s entire life was an open book and the way the Indian government was digging oldest cases to build pressure on the pro-freedom leaders to frame them under fake charges reflected that New Delhi had decided to follow a policy of political vendetta, which was destined to taste defeat.

The resistance leaders also said that such ploys and oppressive measures were used by New Delhi in the past too but failed to break the resolve of the Kashmiri people and their leaders.—KMS