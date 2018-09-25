JRL denounces election drama, plunder of Kashmir’s resources

Srinagar

The Joint Resistance Leadership has appealed to the Kashmiri people to stage complete boycott of upcoming election drama to thwart India’s nefarious designs of using these polls as a political tool to mislead the world community about the Kashmir dispute and the prevailing grim situation in the territory.

The leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik held a meeting at Syed Ali Gilani’s Hyderpora residence in Srinagar to discuss various issues pertaining to the resistance movement.

The resistance leaders in a statement issued after the meetings while urging close contacts and widespread consultations with the freedom loving people underscored the need to launch a people’s uprising against the brazen plunder of Kashmir’s economic assets, degradation of environmental beauty, and change of demography at the hands of Indian imperialism in the shape of East India Company of modern times.

The leaders expressed grave concern over the vile attempts of the authorities to exploit the political, economic and cultural values of the territory.

They said tinkering with the hereditary law, change in Muslim majority character of the territory, repeal of state subject laws, privatization of electricity projects, construction of military base at Gulmarg and other health resorts are on the anvil to change the demographic composition of Jammu and Kashmir.

The resistance leaders said that 850 MW Ratle Power Project was being shared with some undisclosed public sector undertaking of India. “It will be another loot and plunder of our resources which only and only belong to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir,” they said. India’s National Hydropower Company was already holding illegal and unconstitutional control over eight power projects, Salal, Uri I, Dul Hasti, Sewa II, Uri II, Nimo Bazgo, Chutuk, and Kishen Ganga, they pointed out.

“Another three projects, Pakal Dul, Kiru and Kawar with a cumulative capacity of 2120 MW are being shared with them under the garb of joint venture Chenab Valley Power Projects Ltd (CVPP). 1000 MW Burser has been given to NHPC in the year 2000,” they said, adding that speculations were rife that the occupation authorities were mulling to share 1850 MW Sawlakote with some Himachal-based public sector undertaking.

The resistance leaders also expressed anguish over the vulnerability of a small scale business community of Kashmir working in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, Utter Pradesh, Delhi and the other Indian states to the communal frenzy of the ruling class in India. They condemned the brutal attacks on the Kashmiri businessmen.—KMS

