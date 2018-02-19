JRL condemns rally supporting rapist, murderer

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership has strongly condemned a rally led by BJP leaders in Jammu in support of two special police officers involved in rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, Aasifa, in Kathua district last month.

Resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement in Srinagar said the rally is actually a glaring proof of the fascist mindset of the ruling class in India and Jammu and Kashmir. The JRL emphasized that organizing and allowing rallies in support of rapists and killers with full police protection had testified that the so-called rulers were hand in glove with the criminals.

The leaders warned that anyone aiming at repeating the1947 saga should remember that Kashmiri Muslims would spill their blood to save their Jammu brethren at every cost.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, denounced the crackdown operations and nocturnal raids, carried out by Indian forces against youth in Kareemabad, Pulwama, Tral, Hajin and Handwara areas of the occupied territory. He urged the authorities to stop brutalities against the Kashmiri people or else be ready to face serious consequences.

Meanwhile, Hindu Ekta Manch, the political alliance of Hindu extremist organizations, has announced to boycott the Gujjar Muslim community. The announcement came after the arrest of two special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surinder Verma in rape and murder of Gujjar girl Asifa. The Ekta Manch asked people to stop the purchase of milk products and live stock from Gujjar Muslims.

On the other hand, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists has asked the New Delhi’s National Investigation Agency to immediately drop charges against Kashmiri photojournalist, Kamran Yusuf and release him. CPJ’s Asia Program Coordinator Steven Butler in a statement said that India’s National Investigative Agency was way out of its league and had no business defining what a real journalist should cover. This the committee said in reference to the observations filed by the NIA in court that Kamran was not a real journalist as he did not cover government developmental activities.—KMS