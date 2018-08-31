JRL condemns harassment of freedom activists’ families

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has strongly condemned the harassment of the families of freedom activists by the Indian forces saying that the action will only worsen the situation.

The resistance leaders in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced the use of brute force by the authorities against the families of freedom activists and said, “Use of unbridled force against Kashmiris will strengthen our resolve”.

They said, arrest of 70-year-old Assadullah Naikoo, father of Reyaz Naikoo, and two brothers of Lateef Tiger are acts of revenge which can in no way deter the Kashmiris from pursing the goal of freedom. Burning down the houses of two freedom activists in Shopian district and arrest of Syed Shakeel, the second son of Syed Salahuddin, is condemnable, they added. The resistance leaders said sacrifices offered by each segment of society and their support and dedication to the principled cause sends a strong message to New Delhi.

Meanwhile, thanking the people of Kashmir for observing shutdown against India’s attempts to abrogate Article 35-A, the leaders said that people would immediately hit the streets in protest in case of any adverse judgment by the Indian Supreme Court.

They said the sacrifices and steadfastness of people will one day force the Indian government to accept the reality of Kashmir dispute and the inevitability to resolve it according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The leaders denounced the imposition of curfew in many parts of Kashmir. They also paid rich tributes to the youth recently martyred by the Indian troops in Islamabad and Bandipora areas.—KMS

