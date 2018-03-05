JRL calls for shutdown in IOK on Wednesday

Efforts to shield rapist SPO deplored

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has condemned the shifting of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Mohammad Shafi Shariati and others from Srinagar central jail to jails in Jammu terming the move as manifestation of blatant political vengeance.

The leadership in a joint statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that the puppet authorities were shifting the political prisoners outside the jails of the Kashmir valley to appease their masters in New Delhi. The leaders described the act as a kind of state terrorism, and urged international human rights organizations including Amnesty International, Asia Watch and International Committee of Red Cross to play their role for mitigation of the sufferings of the Kashmiri detainees. The JRL called for a complete shutdown across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday against Indian authorities’ inhuman, undemocratic and revengeful attitude towards the political prisoners.

Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo who completed 25 years in prison last month has been shifted to District Jail, Udhampur, while Mohammad Shafi Shariati to sub-jail, Hiranagar in Kathua district. Dr Shariati was arrested in 2011.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has criticized the puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti for her criminal silence over rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, Asifa by a special police officer from Kathua district. He deplored the efforts being made by the puppet administration to shield the real culprits. The Employees Joint Consultative Committee in a statement announced to launch an agitation in case puppet administration failed to deliver justice to the victim girl. Indian forces arrested three people, including an elderly man, during nocturnal raids in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. The detainees have been identified as 75-year-old Sanaullah Butt, Mohammad Umar Dar and Gowhar Ahmad Parray.—KMS