JRL calls for ‘Shopian Challo’ on Friday

Srinagar

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprised of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik Wednesday called for “Shopian Challo” on Friday to protest against the recent civilian killings and express solidarity with the bereaved families.

Three youth were shot dead in army firing in Ganowpora village of the south Kashmir district on January 27.

The JRL said in a joint statement that Friday prayers will be offered in Jamia Masjid Shopian. They called upon people to assemble in the town on Friday.—KR