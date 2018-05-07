JRL calls for secretariat march to protest killings today

Shopian bloodshed

Srinagar

Strongly condemning the bloodshed in Shopian and repeated killing of civilians in the length and breadth of Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership has called for Civil Secretariat march on 7th May 2018, wherein Mehbooba Mufti government will be asked to kill all Kashmiries once for all. Pertinently, the annual shifting of offices from Jammu to Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar shall begin om May 7, 2018.

There is a widespread public anger and condemnation of Shopian repeat massacre and reducing the lives of Kashmiris to almost ‘nothingness’.

The JRL in a statement issued here appealed people including traders, lawyers,employees and Civil Society members to march towards secretariat complex at 11.00am, a complete shutdown has also been called.

The JRL said that there are more chances of bloodshed in Valley soon after the shifting of move offices in Srinagar, adding, ever since the ruling regime especially PDP-BJP came into existence there is everywhere mayhem in Kashmir.

On Sunday the topmost Hizb commander and one who was supposed to be the last surviving militant in the viral image that circulated during Burhan Wani days Saddam Paddar was killed in an encounter at Badigam Shopian along with his four companions including newly recruited Kashmir University Assistant Professor. As per the latest reports five civilian too have died in the clashes.

The Shopian encounter in Shopian comes a day after three LeT militants and a civilian were killed in Srinagar.—OK