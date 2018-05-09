JRL asks people to resume civic activities from today

Srinagar

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has asked people to resume normal activities from tomorrow. In a statement, the JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik, asked people to carry on with their daily activities from tomorrow. However, the leadership asked the people from all walks of life, including employees, lawyers, teachers, traders and transporters to fix black badges on their arms and black flags on their houses, shops and vehicles on May 9 to show anger and protest against the bloodshed and innocent killings across Kashmir.

The JRL also urged the Imams of all the mosques, shrines and Imam Baras to offer funeral prayers in absentia for the those killed in Shopian and Srinagar last week after congregational weekly prayers on Friday and to read and pass the JRL resolution.—GK