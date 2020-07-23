JPMC’s Dr Seemin diagnosed with colon cancer

Staff Reporter

Karachi

One of Pakistan’s top healthcare professionals, Dr Seemin Jamali, on Wednesday stated she had been diagnosed with colon cancer. Dr Jamali, who has been heading the JPMC as its executive director, was speaking to a private news channel when she admitted she had not been publicly active as she was undergoing chemotherapy for the disease. “I have never shied away from my duties despite the diagnosis,” she said. Dr Jamali’s journey started in Nawabshah where she attended medical school and years later joined Jinnah Hospital to serve the people of Pakistan at a government facility.