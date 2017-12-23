JPMC OPD treated 13 lakh patients in 11 months

Our Special Correspondent

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the record number of OPD patients and surgical operations in Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) is the manifestation of public confidence and quality of health services. “We are committed to improving it further.”

He said while going through the progress report of last 11 months of 2017, the JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemi Jamali presented to him today. According to report, from January to December 2017, 1301,005 patients were provided medical facilities in the OPD of the JPMC while emergency patients number stood at 449,090. Some 66,127 patients were admitted to the hospital, of these patients 8,288 could not survive.

The number Gynae and Obstetrics emergency patients are 40,228 while the dog bite cases during 11 months were 34,700. On dog bite cases during 11 months, the chief minister expressed surprise that such a huge number of dog bite patients were reported in JPMC only. “The local bodies must launch a campaign against stray dogs, otherwise this would create more problems,” he said.

According to report, 15,551 deliveries cases were done at JPMC. Some 27,400 surgical operations were carried out and 6230 Gynae and Obstetrics operations were also conducted. The overall, bed occupancy ratio in JPMC during 11 months remained at 84.6 percent.

Murad lauded the services of JPMC team and its executive director for ailing people visiting here [JPMC] not only from all over Pakistan but from other countries also. “We would further improve JPMC services and would also increase more beds by constructing new and additional wards,” he assured.