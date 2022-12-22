‘Joyland’ becomes the first Pakistani film to shortlist for Oscar

Saim Sadiq’s Joyland has been nominated for the 95th Academy Awards. The film is Pakistan’s first nomination for an Oscar in the International Feature Film category.

Joyland, starring Alina Khan, Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Sarwat Gilani, Salman Peerzada, and Sania Saeed, was announced in September as Pakistan’s official submission for the 95th edition of the world’s most prestigious film awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists for the 2023 Academy Awards on Tuesday, which include documentary and international features, a documentary short subject, makeup, and hairstyling, original score, original song, animated temporary, live-action short, sound and visual effects.

Last Film Show, India’s international submission, also cut, while RRR, another Indian film, made the shortlist for its famous track Naatu.

Malala Yousafzai, the film’s executive producer, expressed her delight at Joyland’s selection while congratulating Sadiq.

“I am so, so happy for you and your whole team,” Yousafzai told Sadiq while speaking to him on call. “Everyone who was on the screen, behind the screen. You guys have done such a tremendous job! It’s a huge honor to be a part of this project. It is such an amazing moment for all the artists and Pakistan!” She added, “The team must know everyone’s so proud of them.”

To this, Sadiq responded, “Thank you for your work, for playing such an important role. It makes me proud as well. We make a good team.”