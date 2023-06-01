Joy at Karachi Zoo as Blackbuck gives birth to 3 healthy cubs

In exciting news for animal lovers, the Karachi Zoo has welcomed the arrival of three adorable Blackbuck cubs. The zoo administration announced that four days ago, a Blackbuck gave birth to the cubs, who are reported to be in good health.

The mother Blackbuck is providing attentive care to her offspring, ensuring they receive a proper and nutritious diet.

The zoo authorities have decided to put the adorable fawns on display for the public to enjoy and appreciate.Blackbucks, known for their graceful appearance and magnificent horns, are a protected species in Pakistan. Their successful breeding at the Karachi Zoo is a significant achievement in the conservation efforts of these beautiful animals.

Visitors to the zoo can now witness the adorable blackbuck cubs alongside their proud mother, bringing joy to both children and adults alike. The zoo authorities encourage everyone to come and witness this heartwarming sight and celebrate the precious new additions to their animal family.