Journos weal top priority: Justice Sadaqat

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

Chairman AJK Press Foundation Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja has said that the Foundation will leave no stone unturned to ensure the promotion of healthy journalism in Azad Jammu & Kashmir in line with the needs of the modern age through encouraging the professional and educated working journalists – side by side the overall welfare of the journalist fraternity.

He was speaking at the oath taking ceremony of the newly-elected members of the Board of Governors of state-controlled AJK Press Foundation here on Saturday. He said that at this crucial juncture of the struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir , it is enjoined upon the journalists at AJK, the base camp of Kashmir freedom struggle, to lend all of their professional skills and abilities for the projection of the Kashmir cause and the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for the achievement of birth right of self determination – through their high intellect and pen.

Speaking on this occasion, Director General PID AJK and Secretary AJK Press Foundation Raja Azher Iqbal said that Rs. 15 million have so far been spent under the Press Foundation Act for the welfare of the needy. The DGPR underlined various existing and upcoming projects exclusively meant for the welfare and uplift of the AJK journalists under the auspices of the AJK Press Foundation.

The newly-elected members of the Board of governors of the AJK Press Foundation who took oath of their office included Journalist Arshad Mahmood Butt from Mirpur, Nasir Butt from Bhimbher, Sardar Zulfiqar Ahmed from Muzaffarabad, Shehzad Ahmed Rathore and Muhammad Amjad Chaudhry from Rawalpindi -Islamabad, Muhammad Arif Kashmiri from Jhelum Valley District, Muhammad Hayat Awan from Neelam valley, Muhammad Zahid Bashir from Rawalakot, Raja Mahmood Ayub Rathore from Kahota /Haveili, Rashid Yaqoob from Palandri, Muhammad Ashraf Khan from Bagh and Journalist Zamurd Hussain from Kotli.

The outgoing Vice Chairman Amjad Chaudhry also addressed the ceremony and underlined various steps he claimed to had initiated, during his term as Vice Chairman of the Foundation for the betterment and uplift of the journalist community in AJK.