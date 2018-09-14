Journey to achieve goal of new Pakistan has begun: CM

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that journey to achieve the goal of a new Pakistan has begun and the foundations of a new Pakistan have been laid.

He was talking to Speaker Asad Qaiser who met him here at his office on Friday

During the meeting, various matters including parliamentary matters came under discussion.

Asad Qaiser congratulated Sardar Usman Buzdar on becoming the chief minister and extended good wishes to him.

He said that fate of the nation will be changed by following the vision of prime minister and added that work is being done day and night to materialize the dream of prosperity of the people.

He made it clear that no compromise will be made with regard to the implementation on change-agenda and the positive change will be visible to everybody. The people will soon witness marked improvements in different sectors including health, education and provision of clean drinking water.

He said that punjab government is diligently working to complete the 100 day agenda and punjab province will emerge as a role model with regard to its implementation.