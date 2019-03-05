Journey of truth

CHIEF Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa said on Monday that the court is starting a “journey towards truth” from March 4, which will entail strict action against those found to be guilty of having given false testimony in court cases. The statement was made while the Chief Justice dismissed a murder case after it was found out that it was based on a false testimony given by a police officer. The court ruled that whole testimony would be disregarded if a part of it was found to be false.

This is, indeed, a milestone in the judicial history of the country and the entire system can transform for better if the menace of false testimonies is effectively checked and punishment meted out to all those involved in the process – police officials, lawyers and witnesses. False testimony or perjury is rightly considered to be a scourge of the criminal justice system as innocent persons often go to the gallows or languish in jails for years only because someone lied before the court. Court decide cases on the basis of available evidence and statements of witnesses but most of the witnesses are known to be making false or contrary to facts statements and as a consequence the outcome of the case is badly affected. Often criminals go scot free and innocent people suffer physically, mentally and financially. It is because of this that in the civilized world perjury is often included in the obstruction of justice categories as it is seen as a crime against justice because it compromises the integrity of the judicial system. In Islam, false speech and false witness have been included in the category of major sins after shirk (idolatry) and disobedience towards parents. It is, therefore, hoped that the CJP would make it sure that his plan to eliminate perjury succeeds as it would also mean dispensation of real justice.

