Journey of nation

NUST EcoMotive is a venture by the students who have participated in the International Shell Ecomarathon competition where every year teams from all around the world compete for not only a fuel efficient car but one that is road-safe.

NUST Ecomotive is not just a team of talented environmental enthusiasts but we are also socially responsible individuals. We have taken an initiative of creating awareness regarding road safety and sustainability as a part of our campaign. Here are a few tips that we would like to share with all the drivers out there, so that you stay safe: ·Always drive on the left, Drive at a safe speed and always observe the speed limit, Always wear your seat belt and ensure that your passengers do the same, Follow other vehicles at a safe distance and Do not use a mobile phone while driving

While we focus on road safety, cleanliness is also our motto, we must preserve the environment for a sustainable future. Mind these basic etiquettes while you’re on the go: · Do not throw litter out of your car. · Cut down on harmful emissions by installing a good exhaust in your car. World is ours to keep but we must keep it clean and safe for everyone we share it with. We are Eco-Motivated for a better future, join us.

MUHAMMAD OWAIS

Via email

