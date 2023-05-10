Journalists walkout press gallery of NA amid protests on layoffs of media persons

The journalists on Tuesday walked out of the press gallery of the National Assembly amid protests on the layoffs of media persons from news channels and serious threats being given to journalists from a political party’s workers on social media.

A delegation of the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Shahida Rehmani, Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro and Federal Minister for Privatization, Abid Hussain Bhayo met the journalists in the Press Gallery and listened to their concerns while ensuring proper action on the matter.

President, Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA), Sadique Sajid briefed the Minister and MNAs on the protest made by the journalists. He informed that recently senior journalist Faheem Siddiqui of Geo Group was terminated from his service without any notice and Aamir Bashir Chaudhry of Neo News, and others received notices from their respective media houses. He added that senior journalist Ahmed Mansoor from 24 News and Waqar Satti of Geo News were threatened by the political workers of a political party on social media who warned them of dire.—APP