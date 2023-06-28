Senior Kashmiri journalists based in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have vowed to become voice of Kashmiris at a time when media in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is totally chocked by Indian government and is not allowed to report ground realities.

They were addressing a conference titled “Pleading the case of Kashmir in Changing Global Realities – Challenges and Opportunities” which was organized by Institute of Dialogue, Development and Diplomatic Studies (IDDDS) in collaboration with Riphah International University (RIU).

The conference was aimed at bringing the Kashmir issue in limelight keeping in view the changing regional and global situation. Pointing out various shortcomings in structuring appropriate narratives on Kashmir, particularly after August 5, 2019, they desired the national media to play proactive role in highlighting the Kashmir issue keeping in view the changing global realities and trends.—APP