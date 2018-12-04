Journalists urged to adopt ‘do no harm’ approach for peace, stability

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Speakers at a one-day conference here on Tuesday urged media to adopt a ‘do no harm’ approach while reporting on sensitive matters so as to avoid conflict and promote harmony, peace and stability in the society. The Shaoor Foundation organized the programme titled ‘Conflict-Sensitive Reporting and Peace Journalism’ for Education and Awareness under its initiative ‘AmnQilaab’.

Amn Qilaab is a social peace building campaign currently working in 14 districts of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The campaign aims at promoting tolerance and inclusivity in the society in order to realise the dream of a peaceful Pakistan. The basic objective of the Tuesday’s event was to sensitize the journalists about conflict-sensitive reporting. The panel which addressed the seminar included senior journalists Amir Mir, Iftikhar Ahmed, anchorperson Mansoor Qazi, Federal Union of Columnists Chairman Farrukh Shahbaz Warriach, motivational speaker Ali Abbas and Shaoor Foundation Executive Director Syed Ali Hameed.

The participants talked about the role of a responsible media in promoting peace and tolerance in the society and that how media should highlight the positive side of the society. Besides the journalist community, a large number of civil society activists also attended the event. Addressing the participants on the occasion, the speakers stressed the need for promotion of positive content by the journalists and do objective reporting to avoid hatred, divisions, violence, extremism and social intolerance in the society. ‘Journalists should report things as they are, without any bias or sensationalism.

It is also necessary for journalist to present not just the facts but also the context of the facts,’ they said, lamenting that media in Pakistan was far too focused on sensationalism and getting ‘clicks’ or ‘likes’, with a focus on quantity over quality of the information provided.

While highlighting the crucial role media plays in shaping public attitudes and setting everyday public agenda, the speakers urged the journalists to prioritize the truth and facts and report with a ‘do no harm’ mentality. ‘Reporting on conflict may be the most dangerous assignment for a journalist. Reporters can create risks for themselves, victims of the conflict and can even escalate the conflicts. For this reason, it is critical that journalists approach their work with a ‘do no harm’ mindset,’ they stressed. The speakers stressed the need for strengthening the capacity of media professionals to report in a well researched, factual, non-biased way and to contribute to dialogue.

