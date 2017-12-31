Journalists should equip themselves with weapon of knowledge

Veteran Journalist M. Aftab on Saturday advised the journalists especially those who are new in the profession to equip themselves with the weapon of knowledge besides taking care of their dignity while in the field to become a successful professional.

“Unless and until you do not make habit of reading books and do not specialize in your particular beat, you can not become an effective journalist,” M. Aftab said while talking to journalists here at National Press Club. National Press Club has started a series by inviting veteran journalists to get first hand information from their past experience. M. Aftab, who is also former Director General of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) proposed the journalists to be even more informed and educated on the subject than the authority from whom they are going to interview so that they could get maximum information to make a comprehensive story for the readers.

Sharing his past experience he said he had full command over his subject that was why he had never applied for any job rather jobs themselves came to him. M. Aftab is a full time working journalist who started his career in 1954 and worked for a number of national and international dailies, magazines, and news agencies. Currently he is working as a correspondent for Daily Mail, London, and Khaleej Times Dubai.

During his career he has also worked for Associated Press New York, Reuters London, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Daily Telegraph, Daily Express, Washington Star, Saudi Gazette, Gulf News, Daily National, Dawn, Time Magazine, Life Magazine, Fortune Magazine New York, Far Eastern Economic Review, The Banker Monthly, Textiles Asia, World Environment, BBC London, The Economist London, The Guardian, and NBC New York.—APP

