Journalists boycott Vawda presser over brash response to question

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda tries to placate journalists as they walk out of presser.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda’s brash response to a senior journalist’s question led to the cancellation of a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The situation unfolded when senior reporter Khaleeq Kiani questioned the government’s decision to award the Rs300 billion Mohmand dam project on a “single” financial bid of a consortium comprising three firms — Descon, the company owned by the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce and Industry Razzaq Daud, China Gezhouba and Voith Hydro.

The bidding process of the dam was made controversial by the government when it considered the “single” financial bid of the consortium comprising Descon, China Gezhouba and Voith Hydro, while a consortium consisting of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), Andritz Hydro and Power China was technically disqualified and its financial bid was not considered.

As the press conference started on Wednesday, reporter Khaleeq Kiani reminded the minister how his party had criticised an LNG deal during the PML-N government on the basis that it was awarded on a single-bid basis.

“Your party had strongly criticised the LNG deal because it was done on single-bid basis, and now your government has awarded the contract of Mohmand dam on a single-bid basis. How can you say it is legitimate?”

Vawda did not take the query kindly, saying: “I could have expected such a question from you only. I am not responsible for something that happened before my birth. “How can I be responsible for contracts’ bidding that took place when this government wasn’t in place? Secondly, if you find a controversy or want to concoct one, then this is open. You can investigate this as you like it.

“Because you are my elder I am answering this question. If this was someone else, I would not have answered and also set aside the mic.”

At this, the reporters at the press conference objected to his choice of words and started walking out in solidarity with Kiani.

The minister, in a bid to placate the media personnel, immediately issued an apology and struck a courteous tone. “Please hear my request, I apologise to you over this. Journalists are my brothers and friends.”

Vawda’s attempts were to no avail as the reporters and cameramen staged a walkout in protest.

