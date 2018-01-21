Journalists asked to apply for US-Pak professional partnership programme

Islamabad

The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has asked journalists to apply for the US – Pakistan Professional Partnership Programme till Jan 25. This programme involves journalists from both countries working together and building real professional relationships, as well as the opportunity to learn about media reporting in each other’s countries, a press release Saturday said.
This programme will provide approximately 110-140 participants from Pakistan the opportunity to study.—APP

