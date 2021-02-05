Journalist Unity Panel sweeps PUJ polls

Staff Reporter

The Journalist Unity Panel won the Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ) elections for the year 2021-22. According to the results, Qamaruz Zaman Bhatti was elected PUJ president, Mohsin Ali and Muhammad Babar vice presidents, Khawaja Aftab Hassan general secretary, Attya Zaidi and Tariq Hassan joint secretaries and Nadeem Sheikh finance secretary. Those making to the executive council are Shahida Butt, Saba Mumtaz, Adnan Butt, Javed Hashmi, Qamar Jabbar, Khawar Baig, Ahsan Raza (Dawn), Imran Chaudhry, Jawad Hassan Gull and Asad Iqbal. The Journalist Friends Panel could secure two governing body seats.