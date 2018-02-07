Journalist Siddiq Baloch death condoled

Staff Reporter

Secretary Information and Archives Imran Atta Soomro condoled over the death of renowned journalist Siddiq Baloch who died on Tuesday.

In a condolence message, the Secretary Information said that he played vital role in the field of journalism and his services will be remember because he struggle for the freedom of journalism Late Siddiq Baloch always remembered in the hearts of masses of Pakistan endue to his journalistic approach.

Director Press Information Zeenat Jehan also condoled and said that he is a man of character and his contribution in the field of journalism always remember and prayed that Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss (Ameen).