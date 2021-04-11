Journalist shot dead in KP’s Karak CM condoles

Our Correspondent Karak

A local journalist was shot dead by unidentified persons on Saturday evening in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkwa (KP), police confirmed.

The incident occurred in the Batani Khel area, within the jurisdiction of Karak Police Station.

The victim was identified as Waseem Alam, the joint editor of local newspaper, Sada-e-lawaghir.

According to the FIR, registered on behalf of the victim’s mother, Alam was returning home on his motorcycle when he was targeted near the Batani Khel Government School.

He was subsequently rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

“We have not found any clue so far that suggests that the slain journalist was killed for his journalistic work,” the official added.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Mehmood khan condemned that journalist’s killing and directed the police to arrest the perpetrators at the earliest.