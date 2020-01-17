Journalist remanded into FIA custody

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A local court in Lahore on Friday granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) three-day physical remand of a journalist whom the agency has accused of sharing “anti-state” content on Facebook. Azharul Haq Wahid, who has remained associated with Channel Five and daily Khabrain newspaper, was arrested by the FIA on Thursday and a first information report (FIR) was registered against him under Sections 11 and 20 of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016, read with Section 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code.–AFP