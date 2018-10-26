Journalist rejects impression about decline in reading habit

Decline in books reading habit is totally wrong impression being presently given and similarly the sale of popular newspapers and periodicals in most of the countries is also continued, said veteran Journalist Mahmood Shaam.

He said this while inaugurating a three days long Book Fair at Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi, said a statement on Friday.

He said that although Radio and Television are broadcasting and telecasting news throughout day and night, but the sale of popular newspapers and periodicals is continued as usual in most of the countries.—APP

