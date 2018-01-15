Journalist Panel wins National Press Club elections

The Journalist Panel scored a thumping victory in the National Press Club elections 2018-19 held on January 13 here at Islamabad.

The Chairman NPC Election Committee Nasir Zaidi announced result of the main office-bearers according to which as President; Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry 989, Asif Bashir Chaudhry (1074), Bilal Dar (1030) and Kashif Rafique (989) as Vice-Presidents; Myra Imran Azam( 943)as vice president women seat, Shakeel Anjum (1225) as Secretary, Ms. Nausheen Yousaf (AZAD Panel 1073) as Finance Secretary and Abid Abbasi (1219), M. Nadeem Ch (938), Syed Dastar Ahah( 922) and Fouzia Kalsoom Rana 1099 (woman seat) were declared successful.

The newly elected president Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry, newly elected Secretary Shakeel Anjum addressed the members waiting for results in the main hall. They paid tributes to Nasir Zaidi and his team (Mian Munir, Chaudhry Ahsan Premee and Munawar Naqvi) for their efforts to complete the election process. Mr. Shakeel Anjum said the welfare of Journalist Community had always been the foremost priority of the Journalist Panel.

The available detail of the different candidates is given below in bracket: President; Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry (989 ),Shakil Qarar (978), Asif Bashir Chaudhry (1074), Bilal Dar (1030) Kashif Rafique (989) SabookhSyed 739,Salman Qazi 657 Imran Chodhary 149 Vice-Presidents; Ms. Myra Imran Azam( 943) Mishal Bukhari 809( as vice president women seat ),Shakeel Anjum (1225) Sami Ibrahim 650 as Secretary, nausheen yusaf 1073 Muhammad Ishaq (Shakir Solangi 848) Finance Secretary and Abid Abbasi 1219, M.Nadeem Ch 938, Syed Dastar shah 922,Farhat Abbas Turabi 676,Masood Majid Syed 675,javed baloch 298, and Ms.Fouzia Kalsoom Rana 1099,Saeeda Yasmeen Raja779 (woman seat) The governing body members who secured their seats are: Abbas Naqvi 1133, Alam Zeb Khan 1081, Abdul Waheed Janjua 1084, Ehtasham ul Haq 1086, Jahngir Aslam 975, Rana Kausar Ali 974, Shaukat 718, Mansoor Ahmed 984, Muhammad Daud 703, Qazi Zahid 977, Syed Shah Ali Azam 876, and Shazia Nayyar 935,Faiza Younas 708,Saima a, Bhatti 836,Sadia Kamal 509 and Farah Naz (women’s two seats).

The Azad Panel candidate were for president Shakil Qarar , Sabookh Syed and Mishal Bukhari as the Vice-President Candidates, Sami Ibrahim as the Secretary Candidate, Nausheen Yousaf as the Finance Secretary Candidate, and Farhat Abbas Turabi and Syeeda Yasmeen Raja as the Joint Secretary Candidates among others.It is mentioned here that eight media organizations and groups – have fielded their candidates for various Posts.

First time the ruling Journalist Panel faced a united strong opposition Azad Panel. For National Press Club Islamabad annual election 2018-19, Journalist Panel fielded Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry for the President, Shakeel Anjum for the Secretary, and Muhammad Ishaq (Shakir Solangi) for the Finance Secretary, Asif Bashir Chaudhry, Kashif Rafique, Bilal Dar and Myra Imran Azam for Vice-Presidents while Syed Dastar Shah, Abid Abbasi, Nadeem Chaudhry and Fauzia Kulsoom Rana. Both the contesting panels completed their election campaign to maximize their respective support.

Mean while Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker and Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Deputy Speaker National Assembly have congratulated the newly elected office bearers of National Press Club (NPC).

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker hoped that they will work for welfare of Journalist Community and freedom of press. The Speaker and Deputy Speaker said that freedom of expression was essential for strengthening democracy in the country. They expressed the hope that under the new leadership the problems of Journalist’s community would be resolved. They prayed for their success during their tenure.—NNI

