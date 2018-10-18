Journalist killed in Abbottabad

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

A local journalist, Sohail Khan was callously killed when he was on his way to home as a penalty of publishing a news story against such a group of locally narcotics sellers in a broad day light, Wednesday.

According to details, local journalist, Sohail Khan was on his way to home located at Hattar Industrial area from Haripur after attending a function, when two accused persons known as Hamayoun and Ali Sher sons of Musarrat Iqbal were ambushed at Paraow chowk area of Hattar Haripur to kill him, hence, they opened firearm when the victim journalist reached on their closed range of target killing him at the spot, soon after the incident took place the accused persons fled away from the place of occurrence, meanwhile, the injured journalist Sohail Khan was rushed to nearby District Headquarters Hospital (SHQ).

