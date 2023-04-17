Journalist Imran Mansab Khan, Naveed Satti deprived of cars in Islamabad

Zubair Qureshi

Two senior journalists, Imran Mansab Khan and Naveed Satti were deprived of their cars early Sunday morning as car thieves cracked down in various parts of the garrison city during the early hours and took away their cars.

Imran Mansab Khan is working for the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) and according to the details, the auto thieves took away his Toyota Corolla (Model 1986, Colour: aqua silver, Registration number: B-1565) from the Gulshan Dadan Khan area of the garrison city early Sunday morning.

I am waiting for a response from the police, he replied when asked about the registration of an FIR.

Naveed Satti’s car was picked from the Chandani Chowk in the heart of the garrison city. Interestingly both the cars were stolen within one hour time. Imran Mansab’s car was stolen at around 7:30 a.m. while Naveed Satti’s car was taken away at 6:30 a.m Sunday morning.

In the CCTV footage that the journalists provided to the police, the thieves can be seen taking away their cars within a period of minutes and without any trouble.

They even passed a number of police checkposts but there was no one to stop or question them.

Imran Mansab lodged a complaint with New Town Police Station and handed the CCTV footage to the police. Naveed Satti also provided the video content to the Sadiqabad police and requested them to take prompt action. The police have yet to file a FIR.

According to police, the thieves arrived in an ambulance with fake number plates and took away Naveed Satti’s car. In Imran Mansab’s car theft too, the thieves used cars with fake number plates.