Journalist Aziz Memon’s killer held

Our Correspondent

Naushero Feroze

A local court here on Friday recorded a confessional statement of main suspect Nazir Sahto in the high-profile murder case of journalist Aziz Memon. The court recorded the statement of the accused under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code and then sent him to prison on judicial remand. It handed over the custody of two other suspects to police on physical remand for questioning for one day.

Speaking at a press conference, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Ghulam Nabi Memon revealed that Nazir Sahto confessed to killing the journalist and disclosed the names of his accomplices in the crime.