Journalist Anas Malick ‘in Kabul and safe’: Pak. Ambassador to Afghanistan

Kabul: The Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, on Friday said that Pakistani journalist Anas Malick was in “Kabul and safe”.

In a tweet, the ambassador said, “I have just talked to him on phone briefly. He is in Kabul and safe. [The] embassy will remain in touch with him.”

Regarding reports about Pakistani journalist Anas Malik, I have just talked to him on phone briefly. He is in Kabul and safe. Embassy will remain in touch with him @ForeignOfficePk @HinaRKhar @PakinAfg — Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) August 5, 2022

Journalist Anas Malick also tweeted on Friday that he was back.

I am back. — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) August 5, 2022

Anas, who reached Kabul on August 3 “to cover the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul/takeover by the Taliban”, went missing after filing a story about the ‘safehouse’ where Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike.