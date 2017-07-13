Journalism plays vital role in formation of a welfare society: Zubair

Staff Reporter

Sindh Governor Mohammed Zubair has said that journalism plays a crucial role in the formation of a welfare society.

He said government fully believes in freedom of press and freedom of expression. He expressed these views while meeting with an eight-member delegation of journalists from Moosa Khail led by Rao Mohammed Rafique, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The Governor said that Pakistani journalists were performing their duties professionally and neutrally. They discussed current situation, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, development projects, economic policies of the federal government and measures taken for improving the lives of the people in the meeting. Governor Zubair said that the government was making all-out efforts to protect journalist community and to provide them with facilities time by time.